Nissan, Honda join forces to develop EV software platform

This isn't a merger—they're staying independent but sharing brainpower to make their cars more efficient and innovative.

Honda will roll out gigacasting (basically making big car parts in one go) by 2026, with Nissan following in 2027.

They'll also standardize key components like electric motors and work together on rare earth magnet shortages, aiming for better performance and cooler features in their upcoming rides.