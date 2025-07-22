Nissan, Honda join forces to develop EV software platform
Nissan and Honda are teaming up to build a new electric vehicle (EV) software platform, hoping to catch up with Chinese rivals dominating the smart car scene.
Their partnership is all about creating advanced, customizable tech for future EVs—something both brands have struggled with lately, even though Nissan was an early EV leader with the Leaf.
Honda will roll out gigacasting by 2026
This isn't a merger—they're staying independent but sharing brainpower to make their cars more efficient and innovative.
Honda will roll out gigacasting (basically making big car parts in one go) by 2026, with Nissan following in 2027.
They'll also standardize key components like electric motors and work together on rare earth magnet shortages, aiming for better performance and cooler features in their upcoming rides.