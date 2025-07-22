Tesla's Autopilot on trial for deadly crash: Key details

Family blames Tesla; automaker says driver was distracted

Leon's family says Autopilot missed the intersection and didn't brake, blaming Tesla for overselling its safety.

They also claim important warnings were buried in the user manual.

Tesla argues that McGee was distracted by his phone and pressed the accelerator, which turned off Autopilot—so they say no tech could've prevented the crash.

The verdict could shape how self-driving features are regulated going forward.