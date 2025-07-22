Next Article
Tesla's Autopilot on trial for deadly crash: Key details
A Miami trial is digging into whether Tesla's Autopilot played a role in a deadly 2019 crash.
George McGee's Model S failed to stop at a T-intersection in Key Largo, hitting a parked SUV and killing 22-year-old Naibel Benavides Leon, while seriously injuring her partner Dillon Angulo.
Family blames Tesla; automaker says driver was distracted
Leon's family says Autopilot missed the intersection and didn't brake, blaming Tesla for overselling its safety.
They also claim important warnings were buried in the user manual.
Tesla argues that McGee was distracted by his phone and pressed the accelerator, which turned off Autopilot—so they say no tech could've prevented the crash.
The verdict could shape how self-driving features are regulated going forward.