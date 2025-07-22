Next Article
Renault Triber facelift to debut tomorrow: Key details here
Renault is giving its popular Triber MPV a fresh look, with the facelift set to launch on July 23, 2025.
Expect a sharper front grille with cool 3D diagonal slats, smoked taillights, and—making it extra special—the first appearance of Renault's new logo in India.
Design tweaks and updated features
The updated Triber gets restyled headlamps with LED DRLs, new wheel covers, and redesigned bumpers for a modern vibe.
Inside, it keeps the practical seven-seater setup but adds new fabric upholstery and likely some infotainment upgrades.
Under the hood, nothing changes: you'll still get the same 1.0-liter petrol engine (71hp/96Nm) with manual or AMT options.
Price is expected to start just above ₹6.15 lakh (ex-showroom).