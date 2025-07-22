Renault Triber facelift to debut tomorrow: Key details here

Design tweaks and updated features

The updated Triber gets restyled headlamps with LED DRLs, new wheel covers, and redesigned bumpers for a modern vibe.

Inside, it keeps the practical seven-seater setup but adds new fabric upholstery and likely some infotainment upgrades.

Under the hood, nothing changes: you'll still get the same 1.0-liter petrol engine (71hp/96Nm) with manual or AMT options.

Price is expected to start just above ₹6.15 lakh (ex-showroom).