Nissan India reports 23% sales growth in February

Hyundai's sales rose by nearly 13%, Renault jumped 31%, and Tata Motors surged by 35% (EV sales rose 57% to 8,385 units year-on-year). Clearly, it's not just Nissan riding the wave—India's auto market is buzzing right now.

What's next for Nissan?

Nissan isn't slowing down—they've launched the seven-seater Gravite with a starting price of ₹5.65 lakh and have two more SUVs coming soon.

The brand also wants to expand its dealerships big time and has said it aims to increase exports, according to the company.

If you're into cars or watching the EV trend, it's worth keeping an eye on what they do next.