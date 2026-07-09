Nissan India targets 200,000 annual sales by 2026, unveils Tekton
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Nissan India is aiming to sell 200,000 cars a year by 2026, splitting sales evenly between India and global markets.
They announced this ambitious target while unveiling their new midsize SUV, the Tekton, and also shared plans to expand their lineup to four models by March 2027.
Tekton priced ₹10.49L to ₹18.59L
The Tekton starts at ₹10.49 lakh (going up to ₹18.59 lakh) and will be available from July 20, 2026.
It's built for both right- and left-hand-drive countries, over 40 in total, and meets India's latest emission standards.
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is the face of the SUV.
The launch is part of a bigger push backed by a €700 million investment from Nissan's alliance partners to boost exports and local production in India.