Nissan India targets 200,000 annual sales by 2026, unveils Tekton

Tekton priced ₹10.49L to ₹18.59L

The Tekton starts at ₹10.49 lakh (going up to ₹18.59 lakh) and will be available from July 20, 2026.

It's built for both right- and left-hand-drive countries, over 40 in total, and meets India's latest emission standards.

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is the face of the SUV.

The launch is part of a bigger push backed by a €700 million investment from Nissan's alliance partners to boost exports and local production in India.