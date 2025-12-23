Nissan India to hike car prices by up to 3% from January

Nissan is set to raise prices across all its cars by up to 3% starting January 1, 2026. The move comes as the rupee's drop against the dollar has made raw materials and logistics pricier for automakers.

What does this mean for buyers? Every Nissan model will get more expensive—like the Magnite's base variant going up by ₹17,000 (now ₹5.78 lakh) and the X-Trail SUV jumping ₹1.5 lakh (now ₹51.42 lakh).

The exact hike depends on which model and variant you're eyeing.

New SUVs coming in 2026 Nissan fans can also look forward to two new launches: the Gravite, a seven-seater MPV to be unveiled in January 2026 (expected to be priced under ₹9 lakh), and the Tekton midsize SUV, which will debut later in 2026.