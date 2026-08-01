Nissan Qashqai e-Power completes 1979km single tank Colombia run
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Nissan's Qashqai e-Power SUV has made history, clocking an impressive 102 mpg (European) or 85 mpg (U.S.) and traveling 1979km on a single tank from Bogota to Colombia's Caribbean coast.
The secret? Its e-Power system lets the electric motor drive the wheels while a small gasoline engine charges the battery, so you don't need to plug it in.
Qashqai regenerative braking, 2027 Rogue Hybrid
The Qashqai used regenerative braking on mountain descents, turning gravity into extra battery power for even more efficiency.
Nissan's bringing this tech stateside with the 2027 Rogue Hybrid, which will feature a turbo engine and software that syncs engine sound with your speed for a smoother ride, perfect if you're not ready to go fully electric yet.