Nissan raises 2027 Rogue prices across non hybrid lineup
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Nissan just raised prices across the non-hybrid 2027 Rogue lineup.
The base Rogue S now starts at $31,265 (up $230), while the SV and Dark Armor versions are also pricier at $32,265 and $35,115.
The Rock Creek model jumps by $580 to $36,515, and the top-end Platinum is now $41,365.
Rogue holds against RAV4 and CR-V
Even with these hikes, the Rogue stays in the game against big names like the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V.
It runs on a punchy 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine (201hp) with improved throttle response and gets solid mileage, about 30 mpg combined.
But if you're hunting for something cheaper, rivals like the Chevrolet Equinox and Kia Sportage still start under $31,000.
Nissan's betting on performance plus fuel efficiency.