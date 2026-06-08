Nissan raises Gravitas MPV prices in India after introductory offer
Auto
Nissan has bumped up prices for its Gravite MPV in India.
With the introductory offer now over, the new price tags range from ₹5.73 lakh to ₹8.52 lakh, depending on which variant you're eyeing.
The biggest jump? Some trims are now ₹18,400 more expensive.
Gravitas N-Connecta variants see ₹18,400 hike
The N-Connecta petrol and CNG MT versions saw the steepest hike at ₹18,400. Tekna petrol MT, Tekna LE petrol MT, Tekna CNG MT, and Tekna LE CNG MT went up by ₹17,000 and automatics by ₹15,000.
Mid-level Acenta trims increased by ₹9,400, while entry-level Visia options got a smaller bump of ₹8,400.
Even with these changes, Gravite stays one of the more budget-friendly MPVs out there, still rocking its Renault Triber roots and holding strong against rivals in the segment.