Nissan raises Gravitas MPV prices in India after introductory offer

Gravitas N-Connecta variants see ₹18,400 hike

The N-Connecta petrol and CNG MT versions saw the steepest hike at ₹18,400. Tekna petrol MT, Tekna LE petrol MT, Tekna CNG MT, and Tekna LE CNG MT went up by ₹17,000 and automatics by ₹15,000.

Mid-level Acenta trims increased by ₹9,400, while entry-level Visia options got a smaller bump of ₹8,400.

Even with these changes, Gravite stays one of the more budget-friendly MPVs out there, still rocking its Renault Triber roots and holding strong against rivals in the segment.