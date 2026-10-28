Nissan's new concept car goes all-in on NISMO parts
What's the story
Nissan has unveiled three unique vehicles for the 2026 SEMA show, including a stunning Sentra Spec-V concept. The new model is powered by a turbocharged version of the standard Sentra's 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, producing an impressive 300hp. The car also borrows parts from other performance-focused Nissans such as GT-R, Z, and Juke NISMO RS.
Design
The car features Brembo brakes from the R35 GT-R
The Sentra Spec-V concept is a unique combination of parts from various performance-oriented Nissans over the years.
It features Brembo brakes from the R35 GT-R, a six-speed manual transmission from the Juke NISMO RS, and 19-inch LM-RS1 wheels like those on the Z NISMO.
The suspension system comes from the last-generation Sentra NISMO but has been tuned for track use with more aggressive spring rates and external reservoirs up front.
Performance
It gets a BOMEX widebody kit and side-exit exhaust
The Sentra Spec-V concept's powertrain is the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder as the regular Sentra, but with a turbocharger and upgraded internals and fuel system.
A lightened flywheel and clutch kit are also included in the package, bringing the car's output to an impressive 300hp.
The exterior of this concept model has been enhanced with a BOMEX widebody kit, a custom vented hood, racing harnesses, and side-exit exhaust for a more aggressive look.
Interior
The interior has been upgraded with Recaro front seats
The interior of the Sentra Spec-V concept has been upgraded with Recaro front seats from the R35 GT-R, a NISMO steering wheel, and custom black interior accents.
The car will be on display at the Nissan booth in Central Hall during this year's SEMA show, which runs from November 3-6 at Las Vegas Convention Center.