Nissan's new concept car goes all-in on NISMO parts

The Sentra Spec-V concept is a unique combination of parts from various performance-oriented Nissans over the years.

It features Brembo brakes from the R35 GT-R, a six-speed manual transmission from the Juke NISMO RS, and 19-inch LM-RS1 wheels like those on the Z NISMO.

The suspension system comes from the last-generation Sentra NISMO but has been tuned for track use with more aggressive spring rates and external reservoirs up front.