Nissan teases 2028 Xterra with amber lights and NISSAN wordmark
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Nissan just dropped a teaser for the 2028 Xterra, and it's definitely leaning into that rugged SUV vibe.
The front shows off a chunky "NISSAN" wordmark, amber accent lights, and a fresh yellow color scheme, plus the teaser appears to suggest split headlights give it some serious presence.
Xterra mixes Frontier cues, keeps V6
The new Xterra borrows style cues from global Nissan models like the Frontier Pro PHEV but sticks to its old-school roots with a body-on-frame build and naturally aspirated V6 engine; no hybrid here.
Nissan's clearly aiming to keep the adventurous spirit alive when this classic returns in 2028.