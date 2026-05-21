Nissan Tekton debuts July 9, reviving company's mid-size SUV lineup
What's the story
Nissan is gearing up to launch its latest mid-size SUV, the Tekton, in India. The official unveiling is scheduled for July 9, 2026. This new model will mark the company's return to the mid-size SUV segment after discontinuing the Kicks in 2023. The Tekton will compete with popular models like Tata Sierra, Hyundai CRETA, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Victoris, among others.
Design details
The SUV will be based on CMF-B platform
The Tekton shares its CMF-B platform with the Renault Duster but has been developed with a unique design, cabin layout, and brand identity. The SUV is expected to sport a Nissan-specific front fascia with a wider grille, slimmer LED daytime running lamps, and connected lighting signature across the nose. It will also feature redesigned bumpers, different alloy wheel designs, and revised lighting elements.
Interior features
It will get a fully-digital instrument cluster
Inside, the Tekton is expected to be quite different from its Renault counterpart. It will have a new dashboard layout, fresh upholstery themes, and unique trim finishes. Spy images have already revealed a flat-bottom steering wheel with controls mounted on it and a fully-digital instrument cluster. The SUV is also likely to come with a large touchscreen infotainment system with Google built-in capabilities, similar to what we see on the new Duster globally.
Feature highlights
It may offer Level 2 ADAS suite
The Tekton is likely to come with a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, powered driver seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, powered tailgate, 360-degree camera, and wireless smartphone connectivity. It may also offer a Level 2 ADAS suite along with auto headlights and rain-sensing wipers. Under the hood, the SUV is expected to share its engine options with the upcoming India-spec Renault Duster.
Engine details
It may get strong hybrid powertrain option
The base variants of the Tekton are likely to be powered by a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine with around 100hp and 160Nm, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Higher trims could get a more powerful 1.3-liter turbo-petrol engine with some 163hp and 280Nm. This engine is expected to be offered with both six-speed manual and six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmissions. A strong hybrid version is also expected later on, possibly combining a petrol engine with electric assistance for improved efficiency.