Nissan Tekton debuts July 9, reviving company's mid-size SUV lineup

Nissan is gearing up to launch its latest mid-size SUV, the Tekton, in India. The official unveiling is scheduled for July 9, 2026. This new model will mark the company's return to the mid-size SUV segment after discontinuing the Kicks in 2023. The Tekton will compete with popular models like Tata Sierra, Hyundai CRETA, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Victoris, among others.

Design details The SUV will be based on CMF-B platform The Tekton shares its CMF-B platform with the Renault Duster but has been developed with a unique design, cabin layout, and brand identity. The SUV is expected to sport a Nissan-specific front fascia with a wider grille, slimmer LED daytime running lamps, and connected lighting signature across the nose. It will also feature redesigned bumpers, different alloy wheel designs, and revised lighting elements.

Interior features It will get a fully-digital instrument cluster Inside, the Tekton is expected to be quite different from its Renault counterpart. It will have a new dashboard layout, fresh upholstery themes, and unique trim finishes. Spy images have already revealed a flat-bottom steering wheel with controls mounted on it and a fully-digital instrument cluster. The SUV is also likely to come with a large touchscreen infotainment system with Google built-in capabilities, similar to what we see on the new Duster globally.

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Feature highlights It may offer Level 2 ADAS suite The Tekton is likely to come with a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, powered driver seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, powered tailgate, 360-degree camera, and wireless smartphone connectivity. It may also offer a Level 2 ADAS suite along with auto headlights and rain-sensing wipers. Under the hood, the SUV is expected to share its engine options with the upcoming India-spec Renault Duster.

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