Nissan to bring 7-seater SUV to India early 2027
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Nissan just announced it's bringing a brand-new seven-seater SUV to India by early 2027.
This is part of its bigger plan to make a splash in the Indian car scene, with Divisional Vice-President and President - Middle East, KSA and India, Nissan Group AMIEO Thierry Sabbagh calling India "the third-largest globally."
Nissan aims to double India sales
Nissan wants to double its sales here and boost exports, aiming to turn India into a major manufacturing and export hub.
It's also expanding dealerships into more cities, getting ready for stricter emission rules (like E20 ethanol), and exploring hybrids and EVs for the future.
Plus, it's rolling out digital tools (think AI-powered configurators) to make car shopping easier for everyone.