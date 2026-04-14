Nissan trims global vehicle lineup 20% and plans AI integration

Nissan aims 1 million annual U.S./China sales

By the 2030 financial year, Nissan hopes to sell 1 million cars each year in both the US and China, with plans to boost Japanese sales too.

It's also ramping up local production in the US (aiming for 80%) and expanding exports: think electric sedans heading to Latin America and pickups bound for the Middle East.

There's even talk of reviving its Infiniti luxury brand and launching new compact cars in Japan from the 2028 financial year.

More details are coming next month when Nissan shares its full-year results.