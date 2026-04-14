Nissan trims global vehicle lineup 20% and plans AI integration
Nissan's making some major changes, cutting its global vehicle lineup by about 20%, dropping from 56 to 45 models. The goal? To focus on what works and leave behind the underperformers.
Plus, Nissan wants to add AI driving tech to nearly all of its cars over time, hinting at a smarter, more streamlined future for the brand.
Nissan aims 1 million annual U.S./China sales
By the 2030 financial year, Nissan hopes to sell 1 million cars each year in both the US and China, with plans to boost Japanese sales too.
It's also ramping up local production in the US (aiming for 80%) and expanding exports: think electric sedans heading to Latin America and pickups bound for the Middle East.
There's even talk of reviving its Infiniti luxury brand and launching new compact cars in Japan from the 2028 financial year.
More details are coming next month when Nissan shares its full-year results.