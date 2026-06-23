Nissan unveils 1st look at Tekton SUV launching July 9
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Nissan just dropped a first look at the Tekton, its new SUV launching July 9.
Nicknamed the "Baby Patrol," it's set to slot above the Magnite and Gravite and brings back some Terrano vibes for fans of older Nissan models.
Tekton styling and engine options
The Tekton shows off a bold front with a wide grille, red and chrome accents, L-shaped LED lights, and a chunky bumper.
It's got practical touches like roof rails, black mirrors, and a 360-degree camera.
Built on the Renault Duster platform, it'll likely offer turbo petrol engines (1.0-liter with manual; 1.3-liter with manual or automatic) and maybe even a strong hybrid later this year.