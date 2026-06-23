Nissan unveils 1st look at Tekton SUV launching July 9

Tekton styling and engine options

The Tekton shows off a bold front with a wide grille, red and chrome accents, L-shaped LED lights, and a chunky bumper.

It's got practical touches like roof rails, black mirrors, and a 360-degree camera.

Built on the Renault Duster platform, it'll likely offer turbo petrol engines (1.0-liter with manual; 1.3-liter with manual or automatic) and maybe even a strong hybrid later this year.