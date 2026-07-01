Nissan unveils Frontier 250th Anniversary Edition for US 250th
Auto
To mark the US turning 250 and hitting 1 million Frontiers built in Mississippi, Nissan just revealed a special Frontier 250th Anniversary Edition.
Only 2,500 of these pickups are being made, each rocking a cool monochrome "Stars and Stripes" flag on the tailgate.
It's a nod to American roots and Nissan's history of building trucks here since the late 1990s.
Exclusive Pro-4X keeps 310hp
This edition is only on Pro-4X models (with multiple color choices at no extra cost) and keeps the strong 3.8-liter V-6 engine, so you still get that punchy 310hp.
The timing is perfect: Frontier sales just jumped 24% year-over-year in May, hitting their best numbers since 2010.
Clearly, people are into it!