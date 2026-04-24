Nissan unveils plug-in hybrid Terrano concept at Beijing Auto Show
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Nissan just unveiled the Terrano concept at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show, bringing back this classic SUV with a modern plug-in hybrid setup.
The updated design gives a subtle nod to its rugged, old-school roots, but now it's all about blending off-road vibes with eco-friendly tech.
Production kicks off in 2027.
Nissan Terrano China-built with Dongfeng
Built in China through Nissan's partnership with Dongfeng, the new Terrano is aimed at select global markets, with North America and Europe described as highly unlikely destinations.
It features a plug-in hybrid powertrain and fits into Nissan's broader push to launch new products, so you get both adventure and sustainability in one package.