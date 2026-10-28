Nissan unveils Sentra Spec-V concept at SEMA with 300hp
Nissan just revealed the Sentra Spec-V concept at SEMA, giving a big nod to its classic SE-R roots, but with way more muscle.
Under the hood is a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine pushing out 300hp at the wheels, paired with a six-speed manual for true driving vibes.
It also gets Nismo suspension and GT-R Nismo brakes, so it's not just about looks.
Sentra gets power and handling upgrades
This Sentra isn't messing around: it packs JE pistons, Carillo rods, and a Garret G25 turbocharger for serious power.
Handling gets an upgrade too, thanks to a lightweight flywheel from Centerforce and limited-slip diff borrowed from the Nismo Juke RS.
Widebody kit? Check. Rear spoiler and Recaro seats from the GT-R? Also check. Plus, it rolls on 19-inch forged NISMO wheels wrapped in grippy Yokohama Advan tires, showing Nissan means business when it comes to blending performance with bold design.