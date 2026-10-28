Nissan unveils Sentra Spec-V concept at SEMA with 300hp

Nissan just revealed the Sentra Spec-V concept at SEMA, giving a big nod to its classic SE-R roots, but with way more muscle.

Under the hood is a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine pushing out 300hp at the wheels, paired with a six-speed manual for true driving vibes.

It also gets Nismo suspension and GT-R Nismo brakes, so it's not just about looks.