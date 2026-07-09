The vehicle comes in 11 shades

Nissan Tekton, with 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, launched at ₹10.5L

By Akash Pandey 04:43 pm Jul 09, 202604:43 pm

What's the story

Nissan has officially launched its much-anticipated Tekton mid-size SUV in India. The vehicle comes at a starting price of ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), going up to ₹18.59 lakh for the top-end Tekna+ T280 DCT variant. The launch marks Nissan's return to India's highly competitive mid-size SUV segment, where it will take on popular models such as Hyundai CRETA, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Maruti Grand Vitara, and the upcoming Renault Duster.