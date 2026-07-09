Nissan Tekton, with 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, launched at ₹10.5L
What's the story
Nissan has officially launched its much-anticipated Tekton mid-size SUV in India. The vehicle comes at a starting price of ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), going up to ₹18.59 lakh for the top-end Tekna+ T280 DCT variant. The launch marks Nissan's return to India's highly competitive mid-size SUV segment, where it will take on popular models such as Hyundai CRETA, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Maruti Grand Vitara, and the upcoming Renault Duster.
Engine specifications
The SUV gets 2 turbo-petrol engines
The Nissan Tekton comes with two turbo-petrol engines: a 1.0-liter T160 unit that produces 100hp/166Nm and a more powerful 1.3-liter T280 variant generating a whopping 163hp/280Nm. The former is mated to a six-speed manual transmission while the latter can be had with either a six-speed manual or an advanced six-speed wet-clutch dual-clutch transmission (DCT).
Cabin comforts
It features a dual-screen setup with Google built-in
The Tekton's cabin is a blend of comfort and technology. It has quilted seats and door trims inspired by the Himalayas, soft-touch materials on the dashboard, a dual-screen setup with Google built-in, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity, wireless charging facility for smartphones, and ventilated front seats among other things. The SUV also boasts ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera for enhanced visibility while parking or maneuvering in tight spaces.
Design details
Tekton draws design inspiration from Nissan Patrol
The Tekton features a bold and boxy design, with elements inspired by the Nissan Patrol. It sports an upright grille with double chrome slats, slim LED headlamps, and a full-width C-shaped LED DRL. The SUV will be available in 11 exterior color options (six monotone and five dual-tone) across four styling themes.
Safety assurance
SUV has received a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating
The Nissan Tekton has been awarded a 5-star Bharat NCAP crash safety rating, ensuring maximum protection for its passengers. The company is also offering special introductory prices along with a five-year Nissan Care package that includes a five-year warranty (3+2) and maintenance package. This makes the Tekton an attractive option for those looking for both style and substance in their mid-size SUV.