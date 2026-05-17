Nissan's ProPilot uses Wayve AI and multi sensor array
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Nissan's latest ProPilot self-driving tech, built with UK partner Wayve.
Instead of relying on old-school programming or HD maps, this system uses Wayve's AI Driver to make real-time decisions based on sensor data.
It combines 11 cameras, 5 radars, and 1 lidar, so it's ready for tricky situations where cameras alone might not cut it.
Nissan demo had no driver intervention
In a Tokyo demo, the AI smoothly stopped for a pedestrian and kept going without any help from the backup driver (required by Japanese law).
Nissan plans to launch Robotaxi pilot rides later this year and aims to bring this smart tech to production cars by 2027.