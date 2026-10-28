Nitin Gadkari announces AI traffic management plans for Indian highways
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Nitin Gadkari just announced plans for a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered traffic management system for Indian highways.
The goal? Make roads safer and keep traffic moving smoothly by using smart tech to cut down on jams and boost travel efficiency.
AI system predicts congestion, adjusts signals
This system will watch real-time traffic, predict where things might get clogged, and automatically adjust signals to help everyone get moving faster.
Gadkari highlighted how adopting these kinds of innovations is key for building a smarter, safer road network as cities and highways get busier.
Plus, it's all part of making travel more sustainable for the future.