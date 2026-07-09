Nitin Gadkari announces hydrogen fueled transport pilots on 10 routes

Gadkari backs green fuels, road safety

Gadkari shared his vision for India leading in affordable green tech, saying the government is working on hydrogen fuel, biofuels, and alternative fuels.

He also highlighted road safety concerns (India sees nearly 180,000 road deaths each year) and called for ramping up bus production to meet growing demand.

Plus, he's pushing for private busports and high-tech express highways to make travel safer and more comfortable for everyone.