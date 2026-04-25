Nitin Gadkari announces no-stop tolling with FASTag cameras by December
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No more stopping at highway tolls: India is rolling out a new system by December that lets vehicles zip through without waiting.
Announced by Minister Nitin Gadkari at the Logistics Shakti Summit, the upgrade uses FASTag and smart cameras to scan number plates automatically, aiming to cut down traffic jams and make road trips smoother.
Nitin Gadkari urges biofuels, green hydrogen
Gadkari pointed out that better highways have already helped drop logistics costs from 16% to 10%, according to IIT-IIM research.
He also highlighted how much India spends on fossil fuel imports (a whopping ₹22 lakh crore) and called for more focus on biofuels and green hydrogen, what he calls "green hydrogen is the fuel of the future," to boost sustainability and move toward a $5 trillion economy.