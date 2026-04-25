Nitin Gadkari announces no-stop tolling with FASTag cameras by December

Nitin Gadkari urges biofuels, green hydrogen

Gadkari pointed out that better highways have already helped drop logistics costs from 16% to 10%, according to IIT-IIM research.

He also highlighted how much India spends on fossil fuel imports (a whopping ₹22 lakh crore) and called for more focus on biofuels and green hydrogen, what he calls "green hydrogen is the fuel of the future," to boost sustainability and move toward a $5 trillion economy.