Nitin Gadkari approves 100% ethanol vehicle fuel in India Auto Jun 14, 2026

Big news for greener rides: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has just approved 100% ethanol as a vehicle fuel in India.

He says this shift will help cut our reliance on gasoline and push us toward more sustainable ways to get around.

To kick things off, he and Hardeep Singh Puri revealed a 100% ethanol-compatible Maruti Suzuki WagonR, so even popular cars are getting the eco-upgrade.