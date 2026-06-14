Nitin Gadkari approves 100% ethanol vehicle fuel in India
Big news for greener rides: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has just approved 100% ethanol as a vehicle fuel in India.
He says this shift will help cut our reliance on gasoline and push us toward more sustainable ways to get around.
To kick things off, he and Hardeep Singh Puri revealed a 100% ethanol-compatible Maruti Suzuki WagonR, so even popular cars are getting the eco-upgrade.
Hero MotoCorp launches 2 ethanol bikes
Hero MotoCorp, which leads India's motorcycle market, has launched two bikes that run entirely on ethanol.
Expect brands like Toyota, Suzuki, MG, and Hyundai to roll out their own ethanol-ready models soon, within six weeks.
Plus, Gadkari shared plans for hydrogen-powered busses in Nagpur using green hydrogen made from water; it's all part of India's bigger goal to clean up its fuel game and shrink its carbon footprint.