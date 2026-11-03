Nitin Gadkari forecasts EVs 35-40% of India's car sales
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India's shift to electric cars is picking up speed.
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari says fully electric vehicles, or EVs, could make up at least 35% to 40% of total cars sold in India by 2027, as more people choose cleaner rides.
Just last month, EV registrations jumped by 74.7%, and the market share has almost doubled in a year, now at 7.3%.
Tata Motors and Mahindra are leading this charge with major boosts in their EV registrations.
Tata Motors Mahindra EV registrations surge
October was a milestone month. Tata Motors and Mahindra saw EV registrations surge by 76.3% and 84.2%, respectively.
All signs point to Indian drivers warming up fast to electric vehicles!