Nitin Gadkari forecasts EVs 35-40% of India's car sales

India's shift to electric cars is picking up speed.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari says fully electric vehicles, or EVs, could make up at least 35% to 40% of total cars sold in India by 2027, as more people choose cleaner rides.

Just last month, EV registrations jumped by 74.7%, and the market share has almost doubled in a year, now at 7.3%.

Tata Motors and Mahindra are leading this charge with major boosts in their EV registrations.