Nitin Gadkari says E20 fuel only marginally reduces mileage

Gadkari asks carmakers provide free parts

Gadkari points the finger at adulterated (tampered) fuel for some of the checked instances of engine damage claims, not E20 itself.

He's asked carmakers to swap out certain parts in older cars for free during servicing to help out owners.

India is also doubling down on cleaner fuels: brands like Tata Motors and Hyundai are bringing ethanol-ready cars, and Gadkari is pushing for more use of methanol and iso-butanol as affordable, homegrown alternatives.

The big goal? Cut pollution and save huge money on oil imports while keeping things greener on the road.