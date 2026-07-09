Nitin Gadkari says E20 fuel only marginally reduces mileage
Worried about the new E20 fuel messing with your car's mileage? Union minister Nitin Gadkari says there's no need to stress: it only has a marginal effect.
While ethanol does have a bit less energy than gasoline (so you might see a small drop in mileage, especially around town), India's top auto research body confirms that flex-fuel engines handle it just fine.
Claims about E20 damaging vehicles are just "false narrative," according to Gadkari.
Gadkari asks carmakers provide free parts
Gadkari points the finger at adulterated (tampered) fuel for some of the checked instances of engine damage claims, not E20 itself.
He's asked carmakers to swap out certain parts in older cars for free during servicing to help out owners.
India is also doubling down on cleaner fuels: brands like Tata Motors and Hyundai are bringing ethanol-ready cars, and Gadkari is pushing for more use of methanol and iso-butanol as affordable, homegrown alternatives.
The big goal? Cut pollution and save huge money on oil imports while keeping things greener on the road.