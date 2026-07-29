Nitin Gadkari tells Parliament E20 gasoline safe for most vehicles

If you have a BS-III vehicle introduced from April 1, 2005, and manufactured before 2016, you might just need to swap out a few rubber parts during regular servicing; no big overhauls required.

The government rolled out E20 in April 2026, and this decision comes after thorough testing by IOCL, IIP, ARAI, and SIAM.

Gadkari also pointed out that countries like Brazil have used even higher ethanol blends successfully for years.