Nitin Gadkari tells Parliament E20 gasoline safe for most vehicles
Good news if you drive an older car: E20 gasoline (that's 80% gasoline, 20% ethanol) is officially safe for most vehicles, though some older models may require replacement of rubber parts and gaskets.
Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari assured Parliament that tests found no major issues with how cars run when using E20.
BS-III vehicles may need rubber replacements
If you have a BS-III vehicle introduced from April 1, 2005, and manufactured before 2016, you might just need to swap out a few rubber parts during regular servicing; no big overhauls required.
The government rolled out E20 in April 2026, and this decision comes after thorough testing by IOCL, IIP, ARAI, and SIAM.
Gadkari also pointed out that countries like Brazil have used even higher ethanol blends successfully for years.