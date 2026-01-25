This powerful Norton bike is coming to India soon

The upcoming Norton Atlas GT has been spotted testing in India for the first time. The motorcycle was captured in a reel shared by an Instagram user, showing mainly its rear. The test mule sports the same mirrors and exhaust as seen on the model unveiled at EICMA, along with a chain shroud and hand guards.

Design Atlas GT's design and features The test bike also features engine crash bars on either side, an integrated taillight into the indicators, and a sleeker tail section. However, it does not come with a luggage mounting rack. The Atlas GT model comes with 17-inch alloy wheels while the standard Atlas gets 19/17-inch (F/R) cross-spoke wheels.

Performance Engine specifications and weight The Atlas GT is powered by a 585cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine, generating between 65hp and 70hp at its peak. The bike is expected to weigh around 200kg. While the bikes showcased at EICMA were equipped with Michelin tires, it is likely that the Indian market version will come with Eurogrip rubber.

Advertisement