Norton making comeback with Atlas, its 1st modern adventure bike
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Norton Motorcycles is making a comeback with the Atlas, its first modern adventure bike.
Tested on Iceland's rugged trails, the Atlas targets midweight adventure riders and marks a fresh chapter for Norton after its recent V4 supersport launch.
Atlas 585cc twin, from £8,250
The Atlas packs a 585-cc twin engine (68-hp), plasma-coated cylinders for durability, KYB suspension for mixed terrain, cornering ABS, and an 8-inch TFT display.
Prices start at £8,250 (£9,450 for the Apex trim), with rollout in six key markets (excluding the US) expected in the third quarter of 2026.