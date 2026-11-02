Norton reveals 454cc urban motorcycle with 8-inch touchscreen for 2027

Norton Motorcycles just announced a fresh 450cc urban motorcycle, set to hit the streets in 2027.

Powered by a 454cc liquid-cooled engine with 45 Nm torque, it's designed for city rides and agile handling, and it's designed to deliver a confidence-inspiring riding experience.

Expect an agile aluminum frame and a big 8-inch touchscreen for all your connectivity needs.

Definitely not your average retro bike.