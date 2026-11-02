Norton reveals 454cc urban motorcycle with 8-inch touchscreen for 2027
Norton Motorcycles just announced a fresh 450cc urban motorcycle, set to hit the streets in 2027.
Powered by a 454cc liquid-cooled engine with 45 Nm torque, it's designed for city rides and agile handling, and it's designed to deliver a confidence-inspiring riding experience.
Expect an agile aluminum frame and a big 8-inch touchscreen for all your connectivity needs.
Definitely not your average retro bike.
Norton blends classic looks under TVS
Norton says this new ride will blend their signature classic looks with up-to-date features, as part of their wider Norton lineup.
It's also part of Norton's bigger push under TVS Motor Company: they've already started delivering new models in Europe, picked up awards (like the Manx R's Red Dot win), and are preparing to enter India and the US.