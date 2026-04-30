Oben Electric unveils Rorr Evo with sporty design priced ₹1.25L
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Oben Electric just launched the Rorr Evo, its newest electric motorcycle, priced at ₹1.25 lakh (ex-showroom). If you're quick, the first 10,000 buyers can snag it for just ₹1 lakh.
The bike shows off a sporty look with a projector headlamp and comfy single-piece seat, definitely designed to turn heads.
Rorr Evo SmartIQ range and safety
The Rorr Evo features a 5-inch TFT display that syncs with your phone for navigation and ride stats.
It's got SmartIQ mode, an AI feature that can stretch your range by up to 15%.
Safety is covered too, thanks to fall detection alerts and geofencing.
Under the hood, there's a 9 kW motor that hits 0 to 40km/h in 3 seconds and tops out at 110km/h.
Plus, fast charging gets you to 80% battery in just 90 minutes—perfect for city life.