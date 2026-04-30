Oben Electric unveils Rorr Evo with sporty design priced ₹1.25L

Rorr Evo SmartIQ range and safety

The Rorr Evo features a 5-inch TFT display that syncs with your phone for navigation and ride stats.

It's got SmartIQ mode, an AI feature that can stretch your range by up to 15%.

Safety is covered too, thanks to fall detection alerts and geofencing.

Under the hood, there's a 9 kW motor that hits 0 to 40km/h in 3 seconds and tops out at 110km/h.

Plus, fast charging gets you to 80% battery in just 90 minutes—perfect for city life.