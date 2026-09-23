October 2026 India car rollouts by Honda, Audi, Toyota, Volvo
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Car fans, October 2026 is shaping up to be a fun month: Honda, Audi, Toyota, and Volvo are all rolling out new models in India.
Expect a mix of fresh looks and next-gen tech as these brands update their lineups.
Carmakers' October launch dates in India
Honda's Elevate facelift arrives October 6 with a bigger touchscreen and smarter safety features inside (but the same engine).
Toyota follows on October 14 with its Glanza facelift, bringing engine tweaks and interior upgrades.
On October 12, Volvo launches its all-electric EX90 SUV with advanced EV tech.
Rounding things out, Audi drops the new Q3 on October 16: think turbo power, all-wheel drive, and upgraded infotainment.
Lots to look forward to if you're eyeing a new ride!