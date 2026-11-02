October 2026 sees Tata Motors, Mahindra sell over 23,000 EVs
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October 2026 saw a big jump in electric car sales, with Tata Motors and Mahindra together selling over 23,000 EVs, thanks to festive season excitement and a recent GST cut.
Tata led the pack with 14,552 cars sold, while Mahindra followed with 8,472 units.
JSW MG 3rd with 5,877 EVs
JSW MG Motor grabbed third place by selling 5,877 EVs. VinFast took fourth with 2,565 units.
Kia and Maruti Suzuki also made the list, along with Hyundai and BYD.
With Dhanteras and Diwali around the corner, India's shift to electric cars looks set to keep rolling in November.