Odisha fuel dealers request pause and rethink of E20 plan Auto Jul 06, 2026

Fuel dealers in Odisha want the government to pause and rethink its new E20 gasoline plan.

They're getting heat from customers whose vehicles are acting up (think clogged carburetors and other mechanical issues), because many cars on Indian roads aren't really made for this 20% ethanol blend yet.

PDA President Sasanka Sekhar Sahu put it simply: dealers have no control over the government's fuel policy but are bearing the consequences of customer dissatisfaction.