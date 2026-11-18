Ola Electric abandons direct scooter sales for dealerships from November
Ola Electric is moving away from selling scooters directly and will rely on dealerships instead.
Orders through Ola's own stores stopped on November 1, and most outlets will close by December 2026.
This new phase kicked off with its first dealer-run store becoming operational on September 4.
Ola Electric operates 319 dealer stores
As of November 8, Ola had 255 dealers running 319 stores, but they are aiming for 450 stores by December 2026, and more than 700 outlets by March 2027.
The switch should help cut costs and make things run more smoothly.
Revenue dipped a bit last quarter (₹421 crore vs. ₹455 crore), and they are working to clear a backlog of 5,000 scooter orders delayed due to charger shortages, hoping this new approach boosts production and delivery speed.