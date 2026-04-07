Ola Electric launches 46100 LFP cell to lower EV prices
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Ola Electric just introduced its new "46100" lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cell, as part of its push to make electric vehicles more affordable in India.
The fresh battery tech will start showing up in Ola's vehicles next quarter, and it's all about helping more people switch to electric rides without breaking the bank.
Ola expands gigafactory to 6 GWh
To back this up, Ola is ramping up its Gigafactory production from 2.5 GWh to 6 GWh, a big leap for Indian battery manufacturing.
Its earlier Bharat Cells have already powered thousands of EVs across millions of kilometers.
With the new LFP cells and added government incentives, Ola hopes to cut costs further and speed up mass adoption of EVs throughout India.