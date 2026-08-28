Ola Electric launches S1Z, India's 1st Bharat Cell LFP scooters

You get two options: a 3.1 kWh model (up to 179km range) for 79,999 rupees or a 5.1 kWh version (up to 301km range) at 99,999 rupees.

Deliveries start in December 2026 for the smaller variant and in March 2027 for the bigger one.

The S1Z packs cool features like MoveOS 5, cruise control, reverse mode, OTA updates, and Easy Park.

Ola also plans to open more retail stores soon so it's easier to check out these scooters in person.