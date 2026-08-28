Ola Electric launches S1Z, India's 1st Bharat Cell LFP scooters
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Ola Electric just dropped the S1Z, and it's making waves as India's first scooter range to bring Ola's Bharat Cell LFP technology to the mass market.
Designed and built entirely in-house, this tech aims to make electric scooters more affordable and accessible at mass-market price points.
S1Z priced at ₹79,999 and ₹99,999
You get two options: a 3.1 kWh model (up to 179km range) for 79,999 rupees or a 5.1 kWh version (up to 301km range) at 99,999 rupees.
Deliveries start in December 2026 for the smaller variant and in March 2027 for the bigger one.
The S1Z packs cool features like MoveOS 5, cruise control, reverse mode, OTA updates, and Easy Park.
Ola also plans to open more retail stores soon so it's easier to check out these scooters in person.