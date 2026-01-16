Ola Electric launches Shakti: India's 1st home battery storage system
Ola Electric just dropped Shakti, a made-in-India battery system for your home that stores renewable energy.
It runs on 4680 Bharat Cells, has BIS certification for the 6 kW / 9.1 kWh configuration, and comes in four sizes—an introductory price starting at ₹29,999 for the first 10,000 buyers.
You can reserve one now with a ₹999 deposit; deliveries begin January or February 2026 depending on the model.
What makes Shakti stand out?
Shakti is efficient (98%), safe (IP67 rated), and fast-charging (full in two hours). It gives you up to 1.5 hours of backup at full load and can handle everything from ACs to farm pumps via an AI-powered app.
Plus, it's compact—taking up way less space than old-school batteries—and has zero running and maintenance costs.
Who's it for?
Whether you're living at home, running a small business, or managing a farm, Shakti is designed to make renewable energy storage easy and portable—no fuss required.