Ola Electric Roadster X+ gets the green light

Ola Electric's Roadster X+ just cleared CMVR certification, making it India's first electric motorcycle with homegrown 4680 cells. With a claimed 501km range on a single charge and Ola's own Bharat Cell battery tech, this bike is ready to hit the streets soon.

What makes the Roadster X+ stand out? Packing an 11kW motor and 58Nm torque, the Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh variant can zip from 0-40km/h in just 2.7 seconds and tops out at 125km/h.

You get three ride modes (Eco, Normal, Sport), brake-by-wire ABS, regenerative braking, and a handy LCD display with navigation.

Charging from zero to 80% takes about eight hours for the 9.1 kWh variant—enough time for a good night's sleep.

Price and early-bird perks The Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh variant was initially priced at ₹1,69,999 (ex-showroom) with an introductory discount, but the most recent price is ₹1,99,999.

The first 5,000 buyers get extra goodies worth ₹10,000—including an extended warranty and Ola's MoveOS+.

If you're looking for something more budget-friendly, the base Roadster X model starts at ₹89,999.