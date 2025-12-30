Ola Electric Roadster X+ gets the green light
Ola Electric's Roadster X+ just cleared CMVR certification, making it India's first electric motorcycle with homegrown 4680 cells.
With a claimed 501km range on a single charge and Ola's own Bharat Cell battery tech, this bike is ready to hit the streets soon.
What makes the Roadster X+ stand out?
Packing an 11kW motor and 58Nm torque, the Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh variant can zip from 0-40km/h in just 2.7 seconds and tops out at 125km/h.
You get three ride modes (Eco, Normal, Sport), brake-by-wire ABS, regenerative braking, and a handy LCD display with navigation.
Charging from zero to 80% takes about eight hours for the 9.1 kWh variant—enough time for a good night's sleep.
Price and early-bird perks
The Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh variant was initially priced at ₹1,69,999 (ex-showroom) with an introductory discount, but the most recent price is ₹1,99,999.
The first 5,000 buyers get extra goodies worth ₹10,000—including an extended warranty and Ola's MoveOS+.
If you're looking for something more budget-friendly, the base Roadster X model starts at ₹89,999.
Safety checks? All sorted.
Certified by iCAT for safety and performance standards set by MoRTH—and passing tough ARAI tests for water resistance and durability—the Roadster X+ battery is IP67 rated with a three-year/50,000km warranty.
So you can ride easy knowing it's built to handle real-world challenges.