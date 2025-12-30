Toyota dethrones Subaru, emerges as most reliable car brand

Toyota is back on top as the most reliable car brand, according to Consumer Reports's 2025 survey. Scoring 66 out of 100, Toyota impressed with better reliability in its Camry, Tacoma, and Tundra models—thanks to feedback from over 380,000 vehicles.

Who else made the cut? Subaru dropped to second place this year (score: 63), while Lexus took third (60).

Asian brands dominated the top 10, with Honda in fourth and Nissan in sixth.

Tesla made a big jump to ninth place after improvements in the Model 3 and Model Y—though its Cybertruck didn't do so well.

BMW also climbed higher; Acura, Kia, and Buick rounded out the list.

What's up—and what's not? Mazda slipped eight spots after issues with new engines and plug-in hybrids in its CX-70 and CX-90 models.

Even though Tesla overall improved, the Cybertruck got hit with below-average reliability ratings.