Ola Electric slashes Roadster price to ₹79,999: Is it worth?

Ola Electric has dropped the Roadster's starting price to ₹79,999 (ex-showroom) as part of its Holi Mahotsav sale in early March 2026. The move comes after a dip in sales and aims to make the electric bike more appealing versus entry-level petrol bikes.

What about the variants and battery options? The Roadster X comes in three battery options—2.5 kWh at ₹79,999, 3.5 kWh at ₹92,999, and 4.5 kWh at ₹99,999—with top variants reaching speeds up to 118km/h and offering 7 kW peak power.

The Roadster X+ offers even bigger batteries: a 4.5 kWh version for ₹1.09 lakh and a hefty 9.1 kWh model for ₹1.89 lakh.

Ola's market share has dropped significantly Ola's market share has slipped, pushing them down to sixth place among electric two-wheeler makers in India.

This price cut appears to be aimed at making the Roadster more accessible to mainstream buyers.