Ola Electric slashes Roadster price to ₹79,999: Is it worth?
Ola Electric has dropped the Roadster's starting price to ₹79,999 (ex-showroom) as part of its Holi Mahotsav sale in early March 2026.
The move comes after a dip in sales and aims to make the electric bike more appealing versus entry-level petrol bikes.
What about the variants and battery options?
The Roadster X comes in three battery options—2.5 kWh at ₹79,999, 3.5 kWh at ₹92,999, and 4.5 kWh at ₹99,999—with top variants reaching speeds up to 118km/h and offering 7 kW peak power.
The Roadster X+ offers even bigger batteries: a 4.5 kWh version for ₹1.09 lakh and a hefty 9.1 kWh model for ₹1.89 lakh.
Ola's market share has dropped significantly
Ola's market share has slipped, pushing them down to sixth place among electric two-wheeler makers in India.
This price cut appears to be aimed at making the Roadster more accessible to mainstream buyers.
Limited units available at discounted prices
During designated 90-minute windows on each sale day, limited units will be available at these prices—and Ola Insiders get an extra ₹5,000 off.
Plus, some S1 Pro models come with an extended warranty as part of the festive deal.