Ola Electric to launch its own LFP cells next quarter

Ola gigafactory expanding to 6 GWh

These new LFP cells will be made at Ola's expanding gigafactory, which is growing from 2.5 GWh to 6 GWh capacity.

CFO Deepak Rastogi says the tech is ready to go, building on its earlier Bharat Cells.

LFP chemistry means better safety and longer life, perfect for India's conditions, and fits right into Ola's bigger plan to push electric vehicles and say goodbye to gasoline engines.