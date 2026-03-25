Ola Electric's insiders upgrade program goes nationwide: Check details
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Ola Electric is taking its Insiders Upgrade Program nationwide, now reaching more than 150 cities after more than 50,000 customers expressed interest within days.
The goal? Make it easier for most Ola riders (about 80%) to get their hands on the newest EVs.
Gen 1 and Gen 2 owners can swap up
If you already own a Gen 1 or Gen 2 Ola, you can now swap up to the latest Gen 3 S1 scooters or Roadster motorcycles.
Prices for the Gen 3 S1 scooters start at ₹112,499 and go up to ₹177,838.
Ola says this big response shows just how much people trust them and that they're serious about making greener rides more accessible across India.