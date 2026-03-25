Ola Electric's insiders upgrade program goes nationwide: Check details

Gen 1 and Gen 2 owners can swap up

If you already own a Gen 1 or Gen 2 Ola, you can now swap up to the latest Gen 3 S1 scooters or Roadster motorcycles.

Prices for the Gen 3 S1 scooters start at ₹112,499 and go up to ₹177,838.

Ola says this big response shows just how much people trust them and that they're serious about making greener rides more accessible across India.