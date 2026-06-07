Barely driven 1979 Porsche 930 Turbo is up for auction
What's the story
A rare gem from the world of automobiles, a one-owner 1979 Porsche 930 Turbo, has been put up for sale. The car comes with an incredibly low usage of just 12,875km. This model is a classic representation of Stuttgart's early turbocharging innovations and is being sold by its original owner who purchased it in Alaska. The auction ends on June 12.
Preservation strategy
The owner bought a separate car for daily driving
The owner of this rare car had a different approach to preserving it. Instead of driving it regularly, he bought another 1979 Porsche Turbo for daily use and kept this one as a collector's item. This is how, after nearly five decades, the 1979 Porsche 930 Turbo became one of the most original models listed on Bring a Trailer.
Care
Engine overhauled in 2024
The car has been well-maintained over the years. In 2024, its 3.3-liter flat-six engine was completely rebuilt with new bearings, timing chains, belts and seals as well as cylinder head studs. Further work on fuel and oil systems was carried out in early 2025. The turbocharged flat-six engine originally produced a whopping 261hp and torque of up to 395Nm.
Design
Exterior finished in silver metallic paint
The exterior of this model is finished in silver metallic paint with a light brown leather interior. Despite its age, the car doesn't show any major signs of wear and tear. However, it does come with tires that are as old as the car itself from 1979. These should be replaced for safety reasons as modern tires would make driving much more enjoyable.
Auction insights
Original price was $44,669 (nearly $200,000 today)
With proper care, this car will offer faithful service for another 48 years. The original price of $44,669 would be a little over $200,000 today. However, considering its rarity and condition, it is likely to fetch much more than that at the ongoing auction which will end on June 12.