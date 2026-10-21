Opel unveils STX electric wagon at 2026 Paris Motor Show
Auto
Opel just unveiled the Sports Tourer eXperimental (STX) at the 2026 Paris Motor Show, a sleek electric wagon designed to shake up the SUV scene.
The STX blends retro station wagon vibes with futuristic touches like a glass front panel and animated lights, making it stand out in a crowd of look-alike EVs.
Opel STX design to influence Stellantis
The STX nods to Opel's 1953 Olympia Rekord Caravan but adds smart aerodynamic features for better performance and stability.
While you might not see it on US roads soon, its bold design is set to inspire future Stellantis vehicles worldwide, especially for anyone wanting an efficient family car that doesn't look like every other SUV.