Over 40% of new cars in India used alternative fuels
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Thinking about ditching gasoline or diesel?
You're not alone: more than 40% of new passenger cars sold in India last month ran on alternative fuels like CNG, hybrids, or electricity.
Rising fuel prices and government perks are making these options more appealing than ever.
CNG commands 24.3% share in India
CNG cars took the biggest slice with a 24.3% share, while hybrids and EVs followed at 8.3% and 7.8%.
Electric vehicles are gaining ground quickly, with Tata Motors leading the charge (up 183%).
Charging is getting easier too: India now has more than 52,000 public charging stations to keep you moving.