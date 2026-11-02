Pagani closes Huayra series with 70 Anima in Las Vegas
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Pagani just dropped the Huayra 70 Anima in Las Vegas, wrapping up its iconic supercar series with style.
This special edition rocks a twin-turbo V12 engine and a seven-speed manual gearbox: definitely a treat for driving purists.
The car's shimmering metallic finish (yes, with diamond dust) and bold design touches were unveiled by founder Horacio Pagani.
Huayra 70 Anima is trilogy's wildest
The 70 Anima is the wildest of its trilogy, showing off exposed carbon fiber, platinum leaf details, and an aggressive rear wing.
Inside, you get crisp white seats with blue accents and an exposed shift linkage that puts you right in the action.
Unveiled just before Horacio Pagani's 71st birthday, this car is all about celebrating craftsmanship and pushing boundaries in design.