Pagani Huayra 70 Trionfo: A birthday supercar for Horacio Pagani
Pagani just dropped the Huayra 70 Trionfo to celebrate founder Horacio Pagani turning 70.
This limited-edition ride stands out with its bold green-and-orange carbon fiber look, fresh dual-point headlights, and a body that's almost all new—only the doors and window frames are carried over.
Power, speed, and exclusivity
Under the hood is a Mercedes-AMG twin-turbo V12 pumping out a wild 834hp, surpassing the Huayra Roadster BC's 791hp.
It's built for serious aerodynamics, and its bodywork suggests it is based on the Roadster BC, which weighed 1250kg.
Only three will ever exist, making it ultra-rare—just like Pagani's past special releases for big milestones.