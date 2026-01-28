Pagani Huayra 70 Trionfo: A birthday supercar for Horacio Pagani

Power, speed, and exclusivity

Under the hood is a Mercedes-AMG twin-turbo V12 pumping out a wild 834hp, surpassing the Huayra Roadster BC's 791hp.

It's built for serious aerodynamics, and its bodywork suggests it is based on the Roadster BC, which weighed 1250kg.

Only three will ever exist, making it ultra-rare—just like Pagani's past special releases for big milestones.