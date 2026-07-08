Pagani's 1-of-3 Huayra 70 Derecho hypercar arrives with manual transmission
What's the story
Pagani has unveiled the Huayra 70 Derecho, a special edition of its iconic hypercar. The new model is part of a three-car series celebrating Horacio Pagani's 70th anniversary. Unlike Ferrari's dual-clutch automatic setup, the Huayra 70 Derecho features a traditional manual transmission. The car is powered by an AMG-sourced 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine that churns out an impressive 852hp and up to 1,100Nm of torque.
Design
The car features Pearl Orange exterior
The Huayra 70 Derecho sports a Pearl Orange exterior with Inky Blue accents, giving it a fresh look. The semi-transparent two-tone paint job shows off the carbon fiber's "fish-bone" weave. It also comes with a wider rear wing with integrated split lights and several solid-milled aluminum components anodized in glossy titanium to match its custom 20- and 21-inch wheels.
Interiors
The interior features Ceramic White and Tricolore Blue leather
The interior of the Huayra 70 Derecho is just as bold, featuring Ceramic White and Tricolore Blue leather. The cabin's centerpiece is a gated shifter connected to a seven-speed manual gearbox that distributes all 852hp to the rear wheels. Pagani has not revealed acceleration times but has said an electronic top-speed limiter kicks in at exactly 350km/h.
Legacy
Pagani showcased Huayra 70 Derecho at Goodwood Festival of Speed
The Huayra 70 Derecho is being showcased at the Goodwood Festival of Speed along with two other variants: the Huayra Codalunga Speedster and the Huayra R with an optional Tempesta package. Despite replacing the original Huayra with Utopia in 2022, Pagani has kept its predecessor alive through its Grandi Complicazioni division, which manages special projects. The company hasn't revealed if this new model is a completely new car or based on an existing chassis.