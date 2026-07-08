Pagani's 1-of-3 Huayra 70 Derecho hypercar arrives with manual transmission

Legacy

Pagani showcased Huayra 70 Derecho at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Huayra 70 Derecho is being showcased at the Goodwood Festival of Speed along with two other variants: the Huayra Codalunga Speedster and the Huayra R with an optional Tempesta package. Despite replacing the original Huayra with Utopia in 2022, Pagani has kept its predecessor alive through its Grandi Complicazioni division, which manages special projects. The company hasn't revealed if this new model is a completely new car or based on an existing chassis.