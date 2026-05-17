Pagani's 1-off Zonda Cervino is a V12 race machine

The Zonda Cervino sports a two-tone color scheme of metallic blue and exposed carbon fiber, unlike the original's matte gray with tricolor stripes. While the overall look remains largely unchanged, some modifications have been made by the new owner. These include replacing Zonda R-inspired taillights with round ones and swapping its unique rear wing for a less aggressive-looking spoiler.

Specs

A look at interior and performance

The interior of the Zonda Cervino has also been revamped with blue and white leather, featuring a blue checkered pattern on the seats. Even the instrument binnacle has been updated with blue dial faces to match this new theme. The car is likely to be powered by the same 7.3-liter V12 engine as its predecessor, delivering an impressive 750hp and torque of 780Nm. Its pricing has not been disclosed.